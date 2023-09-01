Environmental Agency issue flood warning across Pevensey and Eastbourne seafront

The Environmental Agency has issued a flood warning across Pevensey’s and Eastbourne’s seafront today (September 1) following heavy rain.

Coastal areas of Pevensey seafront between Sovereign Harbour and Beach including Norman Road Pevensey, The Promenade Pevensey, The Parade Pevensey, Beachlands, Normans Bay and the Cooden Beach Hotel have been issued with a flood alert by the Met Office.

Residents are being advised to ‘monitor local water levels and weather conditions. Avoid using low lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding’ and to ‘start acting on your flood plan if you have one.’

Environment Agency Flood Warning Officers set the river or tidal levels that have triggered this message. During industrial action this message has been automatically issued based on rising river or tidal levels.