BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Environmental Agency issue flood warning across Pevensey and Eastbourne seafront

The Environmental Agency has issued a flood warning across Pevensey’s and Eastbourne’s seafront today (September 1) following heavy rain.
By Sam Pole
Published 1st Sep 2023, 11:22 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 11:22 BST

Coastal areas of Pevensey seafront between Sovereign Harbour and Beach including Norman Road Pevensey, The Promenade Pevensey, The Parade Pevensey, Beachlands, Normans Bay and the Cooden Beach Hotel have been issued with a flood alert by the Met Office.

Residents are being advised to ‘monitor local water levels and weather conditions. Avoid using low lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding’ and to ‘start acting on your flood plan if you have one.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Environment Agency Flood Warning Officers set the river or tidal levels that have triggered this message. During industrial action this message has been automatically issued based on rising river or tidal levels.

Flood alerts have also been issued across different parts of East Sussex including inland areas of Seaford as well as coastal areas of Seaford and Rye.

Related topics:ResidentsSovereign HarbourFlood alerts