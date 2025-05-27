Nine flood alerts are in place across the UK – with one affecting a beach in West Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An Environment Agency alert means ‘flooding is possible’ and residents should ‘be prepared’.

The alert for Climping Seafront – which was last updated at 2pm on Tuesday (May 27) – read: “Wednesday's early morning tide at 00:30 is higher than normal due to unsettled weather, with strong South Westerly Force 6 winds and large waves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For two hours either side of high tide, minimal flood impacts are expected.”

Those planning to visit Climping beach have been told to take ‘extra care’ after a flood alert was issued. Photo: Henry Byrant

The Environment Agency warned that a ‘small amount’ of water ‘could find its way behind the beach’. It may then ‘pond on nearby land and fields’, including at Climping Street Car Park and Mill Lane.

Wednesday afternoon's tide, at 12.45pm, was forecast to be 16cm lower.

The alert – for the coastal areas of Climping – added: “Each tide after will be lower again, with winds easing and wave heights smaller. No further flood impacts are expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We continue to monitor the forecast and routinely check the condition of the beach at Climping. Shingle and debris can be thrown by large waves.

"Access could be restricted during and after high tide. Take care if visiting Climping beach.”

In addition to the nine flood alerts in the UK, two warnings are in place for the North Sea coast at Hornsea and North Sea coast at Withernsea. This means flooding is ‘expected’ and and residents should ‘act now’.

After an unsettled bank holiday weekend, heavy rainfall has hit Sussex on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office’s London & South East England weather forecast reads: “Bright spells at first, with any lingering rain and winds quickly easing. Cloud then increasing, with further rain spreading east from late morning, heavy at times. Turning windy again, especially along coasts. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

“Cloud and rain will move slowly clear with most parts dry by midnight. However, further showers are likely at times with variable amounts of cloud and winds easing. Minimum temperature 11 °C.”

The forecast for Wednesday predicts ‘variable amounts of cloud’ with ‘scattered showers’ during the morning.

The Met Office said it will turn ‘mostly sunny and dry’ through the afternoon and evening, with light winds. Temperatures will peak at 23 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Outlook for Thursday to Saturday adds: “Overnight rain and fresh winds easing on Thursday leaving sunshine and showers. Largely dry with light winds on Friday. Scattered heavy showers on Saturday, temperatures rising above average again.”