Flood warning issued for East Sussex following Storm Babet

A flood warning has been issued for a river in the Wealden district following severe weather as a result of Storm Babet.
By Sam Pole
Published 20th Oct 2023, 15:06 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 15:07 BST
The government issued a flood warning for the county along the Cuckmere River and tributaries from Vines Cross to Exceat Bridge.

The warning states: “Flooding is possible in this area.

“Monitor local water levels and weather conditions. Avoid using low lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding. Start acting on your flood plan if you have one.

“Environment Agency Flood Warning Officers set the river or tidal levels that have triggered this message. During industrial action this message has been automatically issued based on rising river or tidal levels.”

It comes after Storm Babet was named by the Met Office and is forecast to bring ‘impactful heavy rain’ to the UK from Wednesday.

The Met Office said ‘exceptional rainfall’ is expected to cause ‘severe flooding and disruption’, bringing ‘danger to life from fast flowing or deep floodwater’.

