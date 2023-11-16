Flood warning issued for East Sussex villages
The Government has issued flood warning across the county as well as a thunderstorm warning covering the entire south-east of England.
The warnings cover Hellingly, Alfriston and the Combe Haven in Bulveryhythe as the water levels continue to rise due to heavy rain.
The warning said: “River levels in Hellingly and Alfriston have been steadily falling since Tuesday evening. Only minimal flood impacts affecting fields and rural roads are currently expected. Wednesday (November 15) has been dry, allowing river levels in Hellingly to fall a little further. In Alfriston, river levels have been falling since Wednesday morning's high tide.
"However a lot of rain is forecast for Thursday (25-30mm, nearly a third of a month's rain) with more rain Saturday (10-20mm). The Cuckmere and Bull Rivers will rise again, property flooding is possible in both Hellingly (from 09:00 16/11/2023) and Alfriston (from 16:00 16/11/2023). In Alfriston, the river could remain higher than normal all week.
"Please plan to avoid driving through routes susceptible to flooding, including Mill Lane and Church Road Hellingly and North Street Alfriston. We continue to monitor the levels and forecast.
“The Combe Haven in Bulverhythe is high but stable and will continue to rise 30cm over each high tide period (roughly 10am & 10pm each day). Flooding will continue to affect Bexhill Road Recreation Ground and possibly some gardens on Bexhill Road in Bulverhythe.
"The Powdermill Stream in Crowhurst is higher than normal, but has fallen from its recent peak. Wednesday 15/11/2023 has been dry, which has allowed the Powdermill Stream to fall by a few centimetres.
"A lot of rain is forecast for Thursday (25-30mm, nearly a third of a month's rain) with more rain Saturday (10-20mm). The Powdermill Stream and Combe Haven will rise again, property flooding is possible in both Crowhurst (from 07:30am on November 16) and Bulverhythe (from 10:30am on November 16). The rivers will be sensitive to any additional rainfall over the rest of the winter. Flood protection products are recommended to be kept installed in Crowhurst, if you have them. “