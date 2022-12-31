Flood warnings in place across Sussex

The Environment Agency (EA) has issued flood warnings for Mock Bridge (near Shermanbury on the River Adur, Horsham) and Barcombe Mills (Lewes) today (Saturday, December 31).
The EA says: “Flooding is expected in [these areas]. This means properties are at risk of flooding. Please take action to protect yourself and your property and monitor local weather and river conditions. Avoid contact with, walking or driving through flood water. Consider activating any property flood protection products you may have. The Environment Agency Flood Warning System has issued this message based on rising river or tidal levels. We are temporarily automating our messages due to industrial action.”