Flood warnings in place across Sussex

Two places in Sussex have flood warnings in place today.

By India Wentworth
21 minutes ago
Updated 31st Dec 2022, 10:39am

The Environment Agency (EA) has issued flood warnings for Mock Bridge (near Shermanbury on the River Adur, Horsham) and Barcombe Mills (Lewes) today (Saturday, December 31).

The EA says: “Flooding is expected in [these areas]. This means properties are at risk of flooding. Please take action to protect yourself and your property and monitor local weather and river conditions. Avoid contact with, walking or driving through flood water. Consider activating any property flood protection products you may have. The Environment Agency Flood Warning System has issued this message based on rising river or tidal levels. We are temporarily automating our messages due to industrial action.”

Flood warnings in place across Sussex (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)