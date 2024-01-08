Flooding impacting Petworth Pub 'significantly' says owner
Last week, mass flooding around West Sussex was seen causing a lot of disruption. On Friday, January 5, extreme flooding near Selham Road, Lodsworth saw blocked roads and two rescues made. A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were called to rescue two people from floodwater in Selham Road, Lodsworth. Joint Fire Control mobilised fire engines from Midhurst and Chichester, an off-road vehicle from Petworth, and one crew from Surrey Fire & Rescue Service to the scene.
“Upon arrival, crews found two vehicles stuck on a bridge in floodwater. Firefighters rescued both drivers from their vehicles.”
These floods aren’t uncommon in the area though, and can impact many surrounding businesses negatively. The Three Moles is an award-winning traditional countryside pub in Selham, close to Midhurst and Petworth.
Owner Tom Richardson voiced his opinion on the flooding that took place. He said: “I’d seen the flooding that took place, but it's not uncommon. It's, it's quite a regular occurrence here. It really impacts the business of the pub because it cuts off access from one side.
“It hits us significantly, this time of year and see it's a quiet time of year for pubs anyway, and everyday business is lost through flooded roads which just makes it that much harder. Luckily, it normally only takes a day or two to go back to normal when it does occur.”