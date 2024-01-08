Flooding impacting Petworth Pub 'significantly' says owner

The owner of a pub in Petworth has commented regarding recent flooding and the impact it’s having on his buisness.

Last week, mass flooding around West Sussex was seen causing a lot of disruption. On Friday, January 5, extreme flooding near Selham Road, Lodsworth saw blocked roads and two rescues made. A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were called to rescue two people from floodwater in Selham Road, Lodsworth. Joint Fire Control mobilised fire engines from Midhurst and Chichester, an off-road vehicle from Petworth, and one crew from Surrey Fire & Rescue Service to the scene.

“Upon arrival, crews found two vehicles stuck on a bridge in floodwater. Firefighters rescued both drivers from their vehicles.”

These floods aren’t uncommon in the area though, and can impact many surrounding businesses negatively. The Three Moles is an award-winning traditional countryside pub in Selham, close to Midhurst and Petworth.

Recent Flooding has caused trouble from The Three Moles pub in Petworth.

Owner Tom Richardson voiced his opinion on the flooding that took place. He said: “I’d seen the flooding that took place, but it's not uncommon. It's, it's quite a regular occurrence here. It really impacts the business of the pub because it cuts off access from one side.