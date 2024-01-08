Flooding in Burgess Hill: churchyard turned into pond as heavy rain hits Mid Sussex
A photographer has sent in an image of a churchyard that looks more like a pond after heavy rain hit Mid Sussex last week.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 8th Jan 2024, 14:52 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 14:59 GMT
Graham Franks took this image of the graveyard at St Andrew’s Church, in Junction Road, Burgess Hill, which shows several headstones standing in the waterlogged ground.
Graham, whose work can be viewed at www.grahamfrankspics.co.uk, said he took the photo on Saturday, January 6, after the torrential downpours and severe flooding hit the county on Thursday, January 4.