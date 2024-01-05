A photographer’s dramatic drone images have captured two rescues taking place during the flooding in West Sussex today (Friday, January 5).

The first incident took place in Lodsworth in the morning.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “This morning at 10.33am we were called to rescue two people from floodwater in Selham Road, Lodsworth. Joint Fire Control mobilised fire engines from Midhurst and Chichester, an off-road vehicle from Petworth, and one crew from Surrey Fire & Rescue Service to the scene.

“Upon arrival crews found two vehicles stuck on a bridge in floodwater. Firefighters rescued both drivers from their vehicles. The crews left the scene at 12pm.”

The second incident happened on the route from Billingshurst to Wisborough Green near the bridge. The pictures show two blue vehicles in the flood water with members of the public helping the drivers out.

One photo taken from the ground today shows a wrecked tree across the A272 west of Wisborough Green.

1 . Lodsworth West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said they rescued two people from floodwater in Selham Road, Lodsworth, at 10.33am on Friday, January 5 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

