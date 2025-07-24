An Eastbourne resident spotted a funnel cloud yesterday (Wednesday, July 23) amid rumours of a tornado hitting the town.

A sudden turn in weather brought thundery showers to a previously sunny morning in Eastbourne yesterday.

As residents were caught in an abrupt downpour, many took to social media – with some reporting tornado-like weather.

Darren Jebb said he spotted a funnel cloud outside his home, near Treasure Island, after hearing loud thunder and heavy rain.

Funnel cloud in Eastbourne. Photo: Darren Jebb

Darren said: “I doubted myself at first but after posting online I had several others including experts say that there was rotation in the area at the same time and due to the high winds it possibly materialised in to a tornado!

“I have always wanted to see something like this and to go tornado chasing would be a dream come true, so to witness this in my home town is mad!

“I was just lucky enough to look out the window when I did to capture it as I’m sure it was very short lived.”

In response to the photo, another resident said: “Kids and I were looking out our back garden at the rain and wind, we were talking about how strong the wind was, and then in front of our eyes the garden looked like it had turned into a tornado.”

A spokesperson for the Met Office has confirmed the pictured phenonemon was a funnel cloud. They added that tornado formation ‘was possible in the day’s weather set-up’.

Funnel clouds form the same way as a tornado, but can only be considered a tornado if it touches the ground.

If a funnel cloud does become a tornado, ‘very strong winds can be expected in the immediate vicinity of the vortex potentially causing severe damage’, according to the Met Office.