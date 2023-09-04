Heatwave set to hit Sussex - Here's how long we can expect the sunshine to last

With the Met Office forecasting a mini-heatwave across the county, here’s how long the sunshine will last this week.

The heatwave is set to sweep across the nation with temperatures set to soar according to the Met Office.

Areas from across Sussex are expecting temperatures as high as 29C as a plume of warmer has come north from Spain.

As Hurricane Franklin crossed the Atlantic, it built an area of high pressure over the UK, resulting in drier and warmer conditions.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “The remnants of Franklin have been absorbed into another area of low pressure, swirling to the west of Iberia.

Chichester will experience highs of 29C on Wednesday, September 6 with the lowest of 26C on Sunday, September 10.

Horsham and Brighton will also see highs of 29C while Worthing and Eastbourne are set to experience a high of 28C on Wednesday and Hastings will see highs of 27C also on Wednesday.

The phenomenon has been described as a “Spanish plume” by the Met Office, which sees warm air pushing north from Iberia, cooler air advancing from the west and strong summer sunshine heating the air near the surface across France and the UK.

The national weather service said: “Spanish plumes most often affect southern areas of the UK, with south eastern and southern England most at risk.