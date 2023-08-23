Here is what the weather is going to be like in Sussex this bank holiday weekend (August 25-28), according to the Met Office.

On Friday the East Sussex coast is expected to have a mainly overcast day with a ‘less than’ five per cent chance of rain. The region could see highs of 20° and lows of 15°.

The next day the area is predicted to have a cloudy day with a 30-60 per cent chance of rain alongside highs of 19° and lows of 14°.

Brighton Beach. Picture from Eddie Mitchell

There will be clear skies on Sunday morning ahead of periods of clouds overhead with a 20 per cent chance of rain in some areas, according to the Met Office. There will also be highs of 20° and lows of 13°.

On Monday the East Sussex coast is expected to have a cloudy day with a 10 per cent chance of rain alongside highs of 20° and lows of 13°.

By the West Sussex coast it is expected to be cloudy in the afternoon on Friday with a 10 per cent chance of rain on top of highs of 19° and lows of 14°.

On Saturday it will be overcast from around 10am with a 15-30 per cent chance of rain as well as highs of 19° and lows of 13°.

The Met Office said the West Sussex coast will be cloudy for most of Sunday with a 40 per cent chance of rain in the evening in some areas. The region should see highs of 19° and lows of 14°.

On Monday it is expected to be overcast all day with a 10 per cent chance of rain in the afternoon. Temperature are also expected to hit highs of 19° and lows of 13°.

Brighton:

On Friday Brighton is expected to have a sunny morning before a cloudy afternoon with a 30 per cent chance of rain at 10pm. The city will see highs of 19° and lows of 14°.

The following day will see highs of 19° and lows of 13° and will also be overcast from 10am with a 30 per cent chance of rain at 4pm.

The Met Office said on Sunday Brighton will be cloudy from 10am onwards with a 30-40 per cent chance of rain from 7pm. The area will have highs of 19° and lows of 13°.

On the Monday the city will see highs of 20° and lows of 14° while also being overcast from 10am with a 10 per cent chance of rain.

Northern Sussex:

In northern Sussex on Friday residents and visitors will experience an overcast day from 1pm-10pm with a 10 per cent chance of rain alongside highs of 20° and lows of 12°.

On Saturday there is a 30 per cent chance of rain in some areas from 1pm-7pm with highs of 20° and lows of 11°. It is mainly going to be cloudy across the region.

The following day is also predicted by the Met Office to be overcast with a 20-30 per cent chance of rain in the evening with highs of 20° and lows of 12°.