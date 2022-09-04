Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Here is when lightning could hit Sussex next week

Lightning could hit parts of Sussex next week, according to the Met Office.

By Jacob Panons
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 11:38 am

In West Sussex there is a 50 per cent chance of rain and lightning from 1pm-3pm and at 4pm and 7pm on Monday, September 5.

In East Sussex there is also a 50 per cent chance of lighting between 11am-1pm and at 8pm the same day.

The Met Office said there is also a 60 per cent chance of rain and lightning in East Sussex at 9pm on Monday.

Most Popular

Lightning over Eastbourne Pier. Picture from Laura and Jazmine Parsons

On Wednesday, September 7, there is a 60 per cent chance that West Sussex sees lightning at 4pm, according to the Met Office.

LightningMet Office