Here is when lightning could hit Sussex next week

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In West Sussex there is a 50 per cent chance of rain and lightning from 1pm-3pm and at 4pm and 7pm on Monday, September 5.

In East Sussex there is also a 50 per cent chance of lighting between 11am-1pm and at 8pm the same day.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office said there is also a 60 per cent chance of rain and lightning in East Sussex at 9pm on Monday.

Lightning over Eastbourne Pier. Picture from Laura and Jazmine Parsons