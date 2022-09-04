Here is when lightning could hit Sussex next week
Lightning could hit parts of Sussex next week, according to the Met Office.
In West Sussex there is a 50 per cent chance of rain and lightning from 1pm-3pm and at 4pm and 7pm on Monday, September 5.
In East Sussex there is also a 50 per cent chance of lighting between 11am-1pm and at 8pm the same day.
The Met Office said there is also a 60 per cent chance of rain and lightning in East Sussex at 9pm on Monday.
On Wednesday, September 7, there is a 60 per cent chance that West Sussex sees lightning at 4pm, according to the Met Office.