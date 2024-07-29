Hottest place in UK likely to be tiny Sussex village which time forgot

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As temperatures soar this week, the hottest place in the UK is likely to be the tiny Sussex village which time forgot.

Wiggonholt near Pulborough in the Horsham district reached the highest temperature recorded in the UK in March 2022.

This tiny hamlet has a reputation for breaking all climatic records.

It’s got no pub, school or shop but Wiggonholt keeps breaking all records as the hottest place to be.

Wiggonholt, near Pulborough in the Horsham district, has a reputation for breaking all climatic records. Photo: Steve Robards

It's also one of the most beautiful.

According to Wikipedia, Wiggonholt is 1.5 miles (2.4 km) southeast of Pulborough on the A283 road. The village consists of a farm, a few houses and a small Church of England parish church.

The RSPB Pulborough Brooks wildfowl reserve is north of the parish church, on the floodplain of the River Arun. Wiggonholt Common is an area of open woodland south of the village that adjoins Parham Park and is popular with walkers.

A Roman road, the Greensand Way, from north of Lewes passed north of the village to join Stane Street at Hardham on the west bank of the River Arun. The remains of a Roman bath house have been excavated beside the Roman road.

The small rectangular medieval parish church of unknown dedication has a bell turret and Horsham Stone roof, and has a Sussex marble font.

Parham Park is home to Parham House, one of the most spectacular Elizabethan mansions in the country.

People in Sussex are being urged to ‘stay protected’ with temperatures continuing to soar this week – with UV levels also ‘very high’.

Pictures showed a packed Brighton beach over the weekend as visitors and residents made the most of the hot weather – with highs of 25 degrees Celsius.

That temperature will soon seem cool, though, with some areas of Sussex – including Wiggonholt, Crawley, Horsham and Hastings – seeing highs of 31 degrees Celsius by Tuesday afternoon (July 30).