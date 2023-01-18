Edit Account-Sign Out
How long will Sussex's cold snap last? Here's when it will warm up

Sussex is in the middle of a cold snap and any hopes of warmer weather seem increasingly distant.

By Elaine Hammond
4 hours ago
Updated 18th Jan 2023, 2:35pm

The Met Office has issued a Level 3 Cold Weather Alert and this has now been extended from today, Wednesday, January 18, to Monday, January 23.

West Sussex County Council's resilience and emergencies team has issued advice for residents across the county.

Derek Pratt, Neighbourhood Watch Network administrator, said: "Cold air is continuing to affect the country and expected to remain through the rest of the working week and much of, if not all, the way through the weekend.

Footprints in the frost on Wednesday, January 18
"This brings widespread overnight frosts with some freezing fog, and daytime temperatures struggling to recover much above freezing. Brisk winds, along with spells of wintry showers are also possible, mainly until Friday, with icy conditions developing as a result. These are most likely where the brisk north to north-westerly winds bring coastal showers inland.

"Cold weather can affect your health. The people most likely to be affected are the elderly, the very young, and people with pre-existing medical conditions.

"If you know or look after someone who may be susceptible to the effects of this cold weather period please help make sure that they stay warm and well, and if possible check in advance that they are prepared for this cold spell."

People are advised to:

• Stay tuned in to weather forecasts

• Check room temperatures and maintain it at 18C or warmer

• Keep warm and active, and if you have to go out dress warmly and wear non slip shoes.

• If you are concerned about your own health or welfare or that of others please alert the emergency services.

