Heavy overnight rain has caused flooding across Sussex

The overnight heavy caused flooding in Crawley on the morning of Friday, August 29.

I don’t normally have a reason to go out in the mornings but this morning I have to take my car to Manor Royal for a service.

When I woke to the torrential rain, my heart sank. It’s not that I don’t like driving in the rain, I just knew it was going to take longer than usual.

Firstly, I obviously looked at Google Maps to see the route it recommended – and it told me the quickest way was from Tollgate Hill was to go down past K2, up Southgate Avenue, along Northgate Avenue to the Hazelwick roundabout into Manor Royal – this avoided the M23 and the A23, which has many roadworks around ICC at the moment.

On the return journey, we came the Crawley Avenue way.

I should say every road had a lot of surface water – especially Northgate Avenue and Gatwick Road (Manor Royal).

But the worst areas for flooding were the roundabouts. Cheals, the Broadfield Stadium and the Ifield roundabouts were particularly bad and cars were going very slowly round them.

One particularly treacherous area was the under the bridge by the Arora Hotel on Southgate Avenue. This had some deep flooding, so much so some cars were doing u-turns while others ?(Northbound) we driving on the pavement so not to have to go through the flood.

My advice, if you can avoid driving around Crawley, please do so, but if you have to drive, be careful out there!