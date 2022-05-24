Eddie Mitchell shared photos and videos of flooding in Station Road, Railway Approach and Tarring Road in Worthing.

Pete Terry wrote on the Worthing Herald Facebook page: “I couldn’t see to drive. Pulled over twice. Got home – garden and garage flooded.”

“Freya Meadows added: “Took the dogs out for a walk when it was sunny, halfway through it started! Home now and absolutely soaked!”

While Michelle Rossi wrote: “And we're supposed to believe they can predict the weather in 50 years time when they can't even forecast for the next day!”

Shelley Mair shared a picture on the Littlehampton Gazette Facebook page of hailstones and a flooded garden.

The Met Office predict 80 per cent chance of rain at 6pm tonight while Wednesday (May 25) is set to be cloudy with light showers early evening.

Flooding in Tarring Road, West Worthing. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

Hailstones and a flooded garden in Littlehampton. Picture by Shelley Mair

Flooding in Railway Approach, Worthing. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

Flooding in Station Road, Worthing. Picture by Eddie Mitchell