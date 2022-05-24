Eddie Mitchell shared photos and videos of flooding in Station Road, Railway Approach and Tarring Road in Worthing.
Pete Terry wrote on the Worthing Herald Facebook page: “I couldn’t see to drive. Pulled over twice. Got home – garden and garage flooded.”
“Freya Meadows added: “Took the dogs out for a walk when it was sunny, halfway through it started! Home now and absolutely soaked!”
While Michelle Rossi wrote: “And we're supposed to believe they can predict the weather in 50 years time when they can't even forecast for the next day!”
Shelley Mair shared a picture on the Littlehampton Gazette Facebook page of hailstones and a flooded garden.
The Met Office predict 80 per cent chance of rain at 6pm tonight while Wednesday (May 25) is set to be cloudy with light showers early evening.