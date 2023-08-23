Lightning expected to hit several parts of Sussex today

Between 1pm-6pm lightning is predicted to hit Brighton, Lewes, Polegate, Newhaven, Seaford, Battle, Crowborough, Uckfield and Heathfield in East Sussex . While Haywards Heath , Shoreham and Lancing in West Sussex are also expected to be impacted.

In regards to weather in London and the south east today, the Met Office said: “Heavy, thundery showers are possible, especially in the south of the region. However, confidence in the detail is low. Any showers clearing eastwards later. Warm and humid. Maximum temperature 25 °C.”