Lightning expected to hit several parts of Sussex today
Lightning is expected to hit several areas of East and West Sussex today (Thursday, August 24), the Met Office has said.
Between 1pm-6pm lightning is predicted to hit Brighton, Lewes, Polegate, Newhaven, Seaford, Battle, Crowborough, Uckfield and Heathfield in East Sussex. While Haywards Heath, Shoreham and Lancing in West Sussex are also expected to be impacted.
In regards to weather in London and the south east today, the Met Office said: “Heavy, thundery showers are possible, especially in the south of the region. However, confidence in the detail is low. Any showers clearing eastwards later. Warm and humid. Maximum temperature 25 °C.”