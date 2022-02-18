The storm hit today (Friday, February 18) after a red weather warning was issued in East and West Sussex. The ‘danger to life’ warning was upgraded to its highest level this morning.
Storm Eunice latest: Trees fall on cars, schools closed and planes face difficult landings as Sussex gripped by storm
Last updated: Friday, 18 February, 2022, 16:00
- Sussex has been gripped Storm Eunice as violent winds have caused trees to fall on cars, resulted in difficult landings for planes and forced schools to close.
- The Met Office also suggested that residents should expect damage to buildings and homes, roads and railway lines to close and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.
Aldi roof blown off
Storm Eunice: Aldi roof blown off in East Grinstead shop as superstore closes due to amber weather warning
The Aldi superstore in East Grinstead has temporarily closed after the shop's roof has blown off during Storm Eunice
Storm Eunice: Bin collections suspended in Lewes district today due to red weather warning
Lewes District Council has decided to suspend waste collections today, due to the severe weather warnings issued by the Met Office.
A24 among roads blocked by fallen trees in Adur and Worthing
A24 among roads blocked by fallen trees as Storm Eunice brings chaos to Adur and Worthing
Storm Eunice is causing traffic chaos in Sussex, with fallen trees and power cables blocking roads across the county.
Widespread delays to Brighton and Hove buses but services still running
Brighton and Hove buses has said they are trying to operate a ‘normal service’ despite the impact of Storm Eunice.
Eastbourne road closed due to damaged tree
Storm Eunice: Eastbourne road closed due to damaged tree
A number of trees in Eastbourne have been damaged in the winds from Storm Eunice.