Looking back at The Beast From the East in Mid Sussex: photos of snow in Burgess Hill after freezing weather hits district in 2018
On this week in 2018, the so-called ‘Beast from the East’ struck Mid Sussex with freezing cold weather.
The cold snap lasted from February 24 to March 4 with snow and ice covering the area as a result of the anticyclone Hartmut.
The Met Office said: “The ‘Beast from the East’ is a phrase used to describe cold and wintry conditions in the UK as a result of easterly winds from the near continent. When pressure is high over Scandinavia, the UK tends to experience a polar continental air mass. When this happens in winter, cold air is drawn in from the Eurasian landmass, bringing the cold and wintry conditions.”
Families made the most of the snow in St John’s Park in Burgess Hill. The conditions caused many schools, including: Albourne C of E Primary School in Hassocks, Balcombe C of E Controlled Primary School, Bolnore Village Primary School, Lindfield Primary School, Southway Junior School in Burgess Hill and The Burgess Hill Academy.