Loving Littlehampton: First day of spring surprises Sussex with glorious sunshine and blue skies

People in Littlehampton took to the beach and relaxed at the outside tables of cafés, pleased to see a beautiful day at last.

For some, it was the first time in 2024 that they had put washing on the line outside and, of course, it all dried!

Harbour Lights, with its gorgeous view down the River Arun, was so popular, there was an hour's wait for food but staff were coping well with demand and customers took it all in their stride.

The Met Office forecasts a dry but cloudy evening, with isolated showers. There will be a cloudy start to Thursday, with especially across the south coast and it is expected to turn colder on Friday.

1 . First day of spring 2024 The first day of spring has brought a surprise for Sussex with glorious sunshine and blue skies, following grey days of rain and flooding Photo: Elaine Hammond

