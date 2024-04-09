Watch more of our videos on Shots!

West Sussex County Council confirmed this afternoon that ‘three severe flooding incidents’ happened across the county, in Earnley, Littlehampton and Bracklesham.

At around midnight, crews were alerted to the first flooding incident in Littlehampton, which primarily affected Ferry Road and Rope Walk. In total, 15 people were evacuated.

Shortly after 1am, crews then responded to a flooding incident at Medmerry Holiday Park, Earnley. In total around 180 people were evacuated.

The fire service announced at 3am that ‘multiple crews’ were dealing with an ‘incident of severe flooding’ at Medmerry holiday park, between Bracklesham and Selsey. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

South East Coast Ambulance Service assessed and triaged a ‘number of people’ at a nearby facility, and one person – ‘showing signs of hypothermia’ – was taken to hospital.

Gordon Walker, Cove UK Chief Operations Officer, said: “Over the last 24 hours, we’ve experienced heavy rainfall across the south coast, and sadly our park has been affected by the storm with severe flooding.

“The emergency services have been supporting our team throughout the night and we’ve taken the decision to close the park until Monday, May 13. We understand that many will be concerned, but our key priority is the safe evacuation of everyone at the park.

“Please DO NOT attempt to visit the park under any circumstances. If you have a holiday booked we will contact you to re-arrange.

“We will ensure that all are updated as soon as we’re able to assess the damage and the water level has dropped. While we appreciate the desire to call through to the park, at this time our teams are working around the clock to stabilise the situation and will not be able to take calls.

“We know that this will be a worrying time for many owners’ and holiday guests we appreciate your patience.”

Gillian Keegan, MP for Chichester, also issued a statement, following the flooding in Bracklesham and Earnley.

This read: “Following Storm Kathleen and last night's flooding at Medmerry Park and Bracklesham Caravan and Boat Club there is currently a multi-agency response underway to ensure residents, the two sites, as well as the beach at Bracklehsam, are safe and secure. The site is under the control of West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service who are overseeing operations.

“I have been in touch with Simon Moody, the Environment Agency's Area Director, and other partners to establish what is being done to help and what other resources they may need.

“Residents should note West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service's request to avoid the area to allow rescue operations to continue safely and effectively, as well as safety warnings ahead of high tide this afternoon.

“I would like to thank the emergency services for their swift response overnight and express my sympathies to those caught up in the flooding.

“My team and I are on hand to help and I would urge anyone in need to get in touch either by email on [email protected] or by phoning 0207 219 1193. Anyone at immediate risk should contact 999.”