Met Office issues warning as stormy weather set to batter Sussex and Surrey with gusts of up to 80mph

The Met Office has warned that strong winds are likely to hit Sussex and Surrey.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A yellow warning will come into force at 8pm on Sunday (September 14), and continue until 6pm on Monday. Heavy rain is expected to accompany the strong winds, with wet weather expected throughout the day on Sunday.

The wind warning, which was issued on Thursday (September 11), was updated on Friday to mention a ‘higher likelihood of lower impacts’ and ‘extended over a larger area of England and Wales’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strong and gusty winds are ‘likely to cause some disruption’, the Met Office added.

If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. (Photo taken in Brighton by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

Highlighting what else people should expect in the warning areas – including Brighton and Hove, East Sussex, Surrey and West Sussex – the government agency added: “It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves.

"There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.

"Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

"There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris. There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close.”

The Met Office said an area of low pressure will bring a ‘prolonged spell of windy weather’ through Sunday evening and into Monday.

The warning read: "Gusts of around 50-60 mph are likely around coasts and hills, with 70-80 mph possible in the most exposed locations, with the windiest conditions expected on Monday morning and moving eastwards as the day progresses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the event of windy weather, there are some things you can do to keep yourself and others safe.

The Met Office explained: “Prepare to protect your property and people from injury. Check for loose items outside your home and plan how you could secure them. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds, and fences.

"Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

"People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea.

"Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

You should be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly. When a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.