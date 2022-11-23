The Met Office said the yellow weather warning, which covers tomorrow (Thursday, November 24) from 10am to 7pm, could see travel disruption and flooding.
The county has been hit in recent days with torrential rain, with many roads flooded and train services disrupted.
The Met Office said: “A narrow band of rain, heavy at times and perhaps briefly intense, will move eastwards late on Thursday morning and into the afternoon. 10 to 15 mm is likely to fall in a one- to two-hour period, with around 20 mm in a few places.
"With saturated ground, this is likely to lead to a fair amount of surface water on roads and flooding in one or two places. Strong winds will be an additional hazard with gusts of 40-50 mph inland and perhaps briefly 60-70 mph along some exposed coasts.”