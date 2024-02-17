Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The warning runs from 3pm today until 9am tomorrow.

The Met Office said: “Rain may cause some travel disruption and flooding later Saturday through to Sunday morning.

“Bus and train services will probably be affected with journey times taking longer. Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely. Some interruption to power supplies and other services is likely.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for rain

