BREAKING

Met Office warning for rain and possible flooding in Sussex

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain across Sussex later today (Saturday, February 17) and tomorrow (Sunday, February 18).
By Richard Gladstone
Published 17th Feb 2024, 12:57 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The warning runs from 3pm today until 9am tomorrow.

The Met Office said: “Rain may cause some travel disruption and flooding later Saturday through to Sunday morning.

“Bus and train services will probably be affected with journey times taking longer. Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely. Some interruption to power supplies and other services is likely.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for rainThe Met Office has issued a weather warning for rain
The Met Office has issued a weather warning for rain
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Whilst rain is still expected across all of England and Wales later Saturday into early Sunday, the warning has been cancelled for much of north Wales and northern and western England as impacts are now less likely.”

Related topics:SussexMet OfficeWalesEngland