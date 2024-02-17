Met Office warning for rain and possible flooding in Sussex
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain across Sussex later today (Saturday, February 17) and tomorrow (Sunday, February 18).
The warning runs from 3pm today until 9am tomorrow.
The Met Office said: “Rain may cause some travel disruption and flooding later Saturday through to Sunday morning.
“Bus and train services will probably be affected with journey times taking longer. Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely. Some interruption to power supplies and other services is likely.