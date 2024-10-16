Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Watch footage of flooded roads - as parts of the UK could see 50-80 mm of rainfall in around six hours.

The Met Office has issued yellow rain warnings for parts of the UK today (October 16) - with footage taken in Shrewsbury and Nescliffe showing flooded roads.

The warnings are in place for parts of North East England, North West England, Yorkshire and Humber and Wales.

Areas of rain, heavy in places, are likely to push north across the warning area - with the chance a few areas may see a longer spell of intense rainfall. This means some areas could see 50-80 mm of rain falling within around six hours, however a lot of places will more likely see closer to 20 mm.

Matthew Lehnert, Met Office Chief Meteorologist, said: “Warm air arriving from the south will allow temperatures to rise above average despite it often being cloudy. On Wednesday, parts of southeast England could see 20 or 21C, with the mid to high teens expected across many parts of the UK.

“However, this warm and humid air mass will bring with it a risk of heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms. Yellow National Severe Weather Warnings for rain have been issued for Wales and western parts of England on Wednesday (October 16). A few places within these warning areas may see as much as 50-80 mm of rainfall in 6 hours.”