The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for Sussex.

The warning, which affects the whole of the south east as well as the county, starts from 3am tomorrow (Monday, July 21) and lasts until 9pm.

The Met Office said: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms may lead to flooding and disruption in some places on Monday.

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

The yellow weather warning for Sussex has been issued for Monday, July 21 from 3am to 9pm. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

“Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

“Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

“Rainfall amounts will vary from place to place but in some locations 30-50 mm is possible within a couple of hours. Heavy downpours of rain will be the primary hazard, but lightning strikes are also likely along with the potential for hail and gusty winds.”