Mid Sussex weather: photographer captures beautiful image of frosty morning in Burgess Hill as temperatures drop
Mid Sussex photographer Graham Franks has captured this magical image of ‘a cold and frosty morning’ in Burgess Hill.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 12th Jan 2024, 11:19 GMT
Updated 12th Jan 2024, 11:32 GMT
He said the picture was taken at Kings Weald on Thursday, January 11. People can see more of Graham’s work at www.grahamfrankspics.co.uk.
The photo comes as temperatures drop across the country with the Met Office predicting that the daytime temperature will stay between 2°C and 6°C over the coming week. The Met Office said that night-time temperatures could get as low as -4°C in Mid Sussex.