Mid Sussex weather: photographer captures beautiful image of frosty morning in Burgess Hill as temperatures drop

Mid Sussex photographer Graham Franks has captured this magical image of ‘a cold and frosty morning’ in Burgess Hill.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 12th Jan 2024, 11:19 GMT
Updated 12th Jan 2024, 11:32 GMT

He said the picture was taken at Kings Weald on Thursday, January 11. People can see more of Graham’s work at www.grahamfrankspics.co.uk.

The photo comes as temperatures drop across the country with the Met Office predicting that the daytime temperature will stay between 2°C and 6°C over the coming week. The Met Office said that night-time temperatures could get as low as -4°C in Mid Sussex.

Photographer Graham Franks captured this image at Kings Weald, Burgess Hill, on Thursday, January 11. Graham Franks Photography/www.grahamfrankspics.co.uk

Photographer Graham Franks captured this image at Kings Weald, Burgess Hill, on Thursday, January 11. Graham Franks Photography/www.grahamfrankspics.co.uk Photo: Graham Franks Photography

