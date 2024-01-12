He said the picture was taken at Kings Weald on Thursday, January 11. People can see more of Graham’s work at www.grahamfrankspics.co.uk .

The photo comes as temperatures drop across the country with the Met Office predicting that the daytime temperature will stay between 2°C and 6°C over the coming week. The Met Office said that night-time temperatures could get as low as -4°C in Mid Sussex.