More yellow weather warnings for wind across Hastings

The Met Office confirmed the warning is in place from 12pm today (Sunday, February 20) until 3pm tomorrow (Monday, February 21) for London and the South East of England.

What to expect:

• Some delays to road, rail, and ferry transport are likely.

Yellow weather warning for wind

• Delays or restrictions for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

• It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

• Some damage to infrastructure and trees/branches is possible, especially where made more vulnerable by Storm Eunice.