More yellow weather warnings for wind across Hastings

There is another yellow weather warning for wind across Sussex for the next two days.

By India Wentworth
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 10:02 am

The Met Office confirmed the warning is in place from 12pm today (Sunday, February 20) until 3pm tomorrow (Monday, February 21) for London and the South East of England.

What to expect:

• Some delays to road, rail, and ferry transport are likely.

Yellow weather warning for wind

• Delays or restrictions for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

• It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

• Some damage to infrastructure and trees/branches is possible, especially where made more vulnerable by Storm Eunice.

• Power outages are possible, and efforts to restore power to areas which have had interrupted supply in the wake of Storm Eunice are likely to be hampered.

