With a new amber heat alert in place, people in Sussex and Surrey have been given advice about how to keep themselves and others safe.

The UKHSA and Met Office have issued an amber heat health alert for parts of England – including the South East – between 12pm on Friday (June 27) and 6pm on Tuesday, July 1.

The alert read: “The weather will get steadily warmer in the coming days, peaking on Monday when much of the country will see temperatures in the early to mid-30s degrees Celsius (°C).

“Under the Weather-Health Alert system, an amber alert means that weather impacts are likely to be felt across the whole health service. At this level, we may begin to see some health impacts across the wider population. We may also see an increase in risk to health for individuals aged over 65 years or those with pre-existing health conditions, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.”

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health orotection at UKHSA, said: “We have already seen a spell of hot weather last week and temperatures are once again set to increase in the coming days, with central, southern and eastern areas of the country likely to see the biggest impacts.

“Our findings show that heat, especially at the sort of temperatures we are likely to see at the beginning of next week, can result in serious health outcomes across the population, especially for older adults or those with pre-existing health conditions.

“It is therefore important to check on friends, family and neighbours who are more vulnerable and to take sensible precautions while enjoying the sun.”

There are additional ways in which you can keep yourself and others safe during periods of hot weather, such as:

– Keeping your home cool by closing windows and curtains in rooms that face the sun;

– If you do go outside, cover up with suitable clothing, such as an appropriate hat and sunglasses, and seek shade and apply sunscreen regularly;

– Keeping out of the sun at the hottest time of the day, between 11am and 3pm;

– If you are going to do a physical activity (for example, exercising or walking the dog), plan to do these during times of the day when it is cooler, such as the morning or evening;

– Knowing the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke and what to do if you or someone else has them.

The Local Government Association (LGA), which represents councils in England and Wales, warns that older people and those suffering from heart and respiratory problems are most at risk.

Councillor David Fothergill, chairman of the LGA’s community wellbeing board, said: “Hot weather advice might seem common sense, but local people can make a massive difference by helping us to identify other residents who may need some advice or practical help.

"No one is immune to the power of the sun. Drinking plenty of water, keeping our homes cool, avoiding direct sunlight during the hottest hours of the day and using sunscreen are sensible precautions we all need to remember.

“Look out for others, especially older people, young children and babies and those with underlying health conditions as we head out to the shops or the beach for a day out takes no effort, but could be crucial in making sure they are also able to make the best of the summer."