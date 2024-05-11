Last night (Friday, May 10) UK residents were in for a real treat. A fantastic show of Northern Lights could be seen across the UK.
The Met Office said they were more likely to have been seen in Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern parts of England – but they were visible across the UK, including the south coast of England. It has been described by experts as one of the strongest geomagnetic storms for years.
Find out more about the Northern lights here and scroll down to see a stunning gallery of photos taken by readers – and even police officers.
1. Aurora borealis light up West Sussex skies
Here are some of the photos sent in by our readers of the dazzling Northern lights display in West Sussex. Photo: J F Mackenzie in Southwater
2. Aurora borealis light up West Sussex skies
Here are some of the photos sent in by our readers of the dazzling Northern lights display in West Sussex. Photo: Lisa Edington in North Bersted
3. Aurora borealis light up West Sussex skies
Dazzling Northern lights display in West Sussex. Photo: Sussex Police (Pictured by officers at Gatwick overnight)
4. Aurora borealis light up West Sussex skies
Here are some of the photos sent in by our readers of the dazzling Northern lights display in West Sussex. Photo: Karyn Bickers at Littlehampton Beach
