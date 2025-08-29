Photos and video: South East Water applies for drought permit to help refill Ardingly Reservoir due to ‘threat of serious water shortage’ in Sussex

South East Water has applied for a drought permit to help refill Ardingly Reservoir, according to a new public notice.

The notice appeared on publicnoticeportal.uk on Thursday, August 28.

It said: “Due to the threat of a serious water shortage in the Sussex Region of South East Water’s supply area caused by an exceptional shortage of rain, South East Water of Rocfort Road, Snodland, Kent, ME6 5AH is applying to the Environment Agency for a Drought Permit under section 79A of the Water Resources Act 1991.”

The notice said the permit would involve amending South East Water’s Abstraction Licence (number 21/128, March 30, 2004) in the following ways:

Ardingly Reservoir on Saturday, August 30

“1. Reduce the compensation release for the purpose of maintaining flow in the Shell Brook downstream of Ardingly Dam, as measured at the Shell Brook gauge (NGR TQ 3348 2861), from 4,000m3 per day to 1,000 m3 per day.

“2. With immediate effect, altering the period when authorised abstraction can occur on the Upper Ouse, to remove the 1st November condition and permit abstraction to occur immediately, subject to meeting all other conditions under Schedule 4 of the licence.”

The notice follows the Environment Agency’s ‘Solent and South Downs water situation report – July 2025 summary’, which said end-of-month reservoir stocks at Ardingly and Arlington reservoirs were ‘both below average’.

The report said: “Ardingly Reservoir (Ouse) was at 51.71 per cent of total capacity (long-term average 82 per cent) and Arlington Reservoir (Cuckmere) was at 66.1 per cent of total capacity (long-term average 73.35 per cent).”

South East Water’s recent notice said the ‘anticipated effect’ of a drought permit would be to ‘reduce the operational rate of drawdown, and assist in the winter refill of Ardingly Reservoir’.

The notice said the proposed adjustments to the Abstraction Licence aim to have ‘minimal consequence’ on the water environment and its ecology. It said catchment monitoring would take place throughout winter when the Drought Permit is operational, adding that ‘appropriate mitigation strategies’ would be used if needed.

The notice said: “This response will enable South East Water to ensure there is a sufficient supply of drinking water for the remainder of the year and during 2026.”

People can inspect the proposals for free, from 9am to 4pm, until Friday, September 5, at Ardingly Activity Centre at Ardingly Reservoir, or at South East Water, Rocfort Road, Snodland, Kent. A copy of the application documents will also be at www.southeastwater.co.uk.

People can also make objections to the Environment Agency, quoting the name of the applicant and reference NPS/DP/250017, by email to [email protected]. People can object by post to Environment Agency, Permitting Support Centre, Quadrant 2, Water Resources Team, Quadrant 2, 99 Parkway Avenue Parkway Business Park, Sheffield, S9 4WF.

The notice said: “Objections should be made by Friday 5 September The response should outline if you are making a formal objection to the proposal and the grounds for the objection.”

