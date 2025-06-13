The county has enjoyed sunny and warm conditions, but the settled weather may not last, according to the latest Met Office forecast.

Friday (June 13) has seen glorious sunshine – with photos showing people taking the opportunity to relax on Brighton beach.

But a shift to unsettled conditions is on the horizon – as a yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued in Sussex.

The Met Office has advised that thunderstorms ‘may bring some disruption’ this evening, and overnight into Saturday (June 14).

The yellow warning comes into force at 7pm this evening and ends at 6am tomorrow morning.

A statement on the Met Office website said: “Thunderstorms may bring some disruption during Friday evening, and overnight into Saturday.

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

“Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

“Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

“Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life.

“Some communities might become cut off if roads flood.”

The Met Office said there will be a ‘few sharp showers’ on Saturday, before ‘becoming generally dry in the afternoon’.

Scatters showers have been forecast for Sunday (June 15), but temperatures are set to rise as the week progresses.

A Met Office statement read: “A few sharp showers possible through the morning (on Saturday) but becoming generally dry by the afternoon with sunny spells developing. Maximum temperature 24°C.

“Cooler with variable cloud and scattered showers on Sunday. Generally dry on Monday and Tuesday with sunny spells, light winds and temperatures getting warmer again.”

