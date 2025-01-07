Pictures show severe flooding in West Sussex after torrential rainfall

By Matt Pole
Published 5th Jan 2025, 11:30 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2025, 10:37 GMT
These pictures show the flooding which hit West Sussex in the wake of torrential rainfall.

Heavy rain caused flooding in Littlehampton, Aldwick and Bersted.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue were pictured on the scene helping residents deal with the deluge in St Catherine’s Road in Littlehampton.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "On Sunday (5 January) firefighters responded to several flooding incidents in Littlehampton.

"South Terrace, St Catherine's Road and Beach Road were all affected.

"Firefighters worked hard to pump the flood water away from several properties in these areas, with the water being knee deep in some instances."

1. Pictures show severe flooding in West Sussex after torrential rainfall

These pictures show the flooding which has hit West Sussex in the wake of torrential rainfall. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2. Pictures show severe flooding in West Sussex after torrential rainfall

These pictures show the flooding which has hit West Sussex in the wake of torrential rainfall. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3. Pictures show severe flooding in West Sussex after torrential rainfall

These pictures show the flooding which has hit West Sussex in the wake of torrential rainfall. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

4. Pictures show severe flooding in West Sussex after torrential rainfall

These pictures show the flooding which has hit West Sussex in the wake of torrential rainfall. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

