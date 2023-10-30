BREAKING
River Adur high at Upper Beeding after heavy rain

Following days of torrential rain, the River Adur at Upper Beeding saw water approaching the top of its banks high tide today (October 30).
By Sam Woodman
Published 30th Oct 2023, 13:10 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 13:12 GMT

The water was close to the top of the levees in the village, with high tide coming shortly before midday.

While sections of the path were left under water, the boggy conditions elsewhere along the riverbank did not deter dog walkers, and paddleboarders were able to enjoy a wider river than usual.

The River Adur at Upper Beeding following the late-morning high tide on Thursday, October 30, 2023

The River Adur at Upper Beeding following the late-morning high tide on Thursday, October 30, 2023 Photo: Sussex World

The River Adur at Upper Beeding following the late-morning high tide on Thursday, October 30, 2023 Photo: Sussex World

The River Adur at Upper Beeding following the late-morning high tide on Thursday, October 30, 2023 Photo: Sussex World

