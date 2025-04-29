RNLI urges public to visit lifeguarded beaches as hot weather hits Sussex and Surrey
Temperatures are expected to cool as we head into the early May bank holiday weekend but the lifesaving charity expects to still see an increase in visitors at the coast.
To stay safe, the RNLI is urging the public to:
- Choose a lifeguarded beach where possible.
- Swim between the red and yellow flags.
- If you get into trouble in the water, Float to Live.
- If you see someone in trouble, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.
Gareth Morrison, head of water safety for the RNLI said: “With the warm weather forecast this week, we want to remind everyone to stay safe when visiting the coast .
“Whilst the air temperature will be high, water temperature remain dangerously cold.
“If possible, choose a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags.
“If you get into trouble in the water, Float to Live; tilt your head back with ears submerged and try to relax and control your breathing.
“Use your hands to help you stay afloat and then call for help or swim to safety if you can.
“It's OK if your legs sink, we all float differently.
“In any coastal emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”
The RNLI provides a lifeguard service to a series of beaches across Dorset, Hampshire, Sussex and Kent.
Lifeguarded beaches can be found in Bournemouth, Camber Sands, with lifeguards returning to Littlehampton during weekends and bank holidays from May 3.
Ed Stevens, regional lifeguarding lead for the South East, said: “We have lifeguards on duty at beaches across the South East.
“Before returning to the beaches, lifeguards undertook extensive training to be able to provide an excellent lifesaving service.
“As it is outside peak season, not all beaches have had lifeguards return yet.
“It’s important to check the times and season dates of your nearest RNLI lifeguarded beach on the RNLI website: https://rnli.org/find-my-nearest/lifeguarded-beaches.”
The lifesaving charity’s lifeboats based across the UK and Ireland remain on service 24/7, 365 days a year.
