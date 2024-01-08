Second bout of snow in Worthing sees fun snowball fights and snow angels

A second bout of snow in Worthing brought joy to children as they came out of school this afternoon, with many having fun snowball fights and other making snow angels in Victoria Park.

Snow had fallen at lunchtime but it was really only a light dusting of snowflakes and although it coated the ground in white, it didn't lasted long.

According to the Met Office, wintry showers were still possible in the afternoon and the forecast proved correct when a heavier spell of snow fell around 2.20pm.

This was thicker and lasted longer, so there was plenty of snow for the children to enjoy after school. Readers shared pictures of mini snowmen they made while they could.

1 . Snow in Worthing A second bout of snow in Worthing on the same day brought fun for children as they came out of school on Monday, January 8. Photo: Elaine Hammond

