Severe weather emergency protocol activated in Bognor, Littlehampton and Arundel

It's been activated.

SWEP is being activated in Arun from Monday 8 January, at 19:30 until Thursday 11 January, 7:30 am. This has happened due to the “feels like” low temperatures that have been predicted by the Met Office over the next few days.

All rough sleepers in the Arun area (Littlehampton, Bognor Regis and Arundel are included) who have no alternative option during this period of time can access a SWEP bed should they wish.

Arun District council has stated that further information on how to access SWEP can be accessed by rough sleepers who approach Arun’s Housing Options Team either by telephone on 01903 737552 or by attending the offices at either Bognor Town Hall or the Civic Centre Littlehampton for an assessment of needs and an instant referral into SWEP.

Clients will then be given details of where and how to access that night. People who need to access the service outside of these hours will need to contact the out of hours team on 01903 737500 for a referral and information on how/where to access.

If residents are concerned about someone they know is rough sleeping, the council have advised people to use the Streetlink app or this link https://www.streetlink.org.uk/# to report your concerns which will be sent directly to Outreach services who will endeavour to find individuals and notify them of the provision.