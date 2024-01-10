BREAKING

Severe weather protocol activated in Chichester

Chichester District Council has announced that a severe weather escalation protocol has been activated.
By Henry Bryant
Published 10th Jan 2024, 11:10 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 11:22 GMT
Due to a cold weather alert which is currently in place in the Chichester District, the council has announced on Tuesday, January 9 that a Severe Weather Escalation Protocol (SWEP) has been activated until and including the morning of this Friday (12 January).

This means that all rough sleepers in the Chichester area who have no alternative option during this period of time can access a SWEP bed should they wish.