Severe weather protocol activated in Chichester
Chichester District Council has announced that a severe weather escalation protocol has been activated.
Due to a cold weather alert which is currently in place in the Chichester District, the council has announced on Tuesday, January 9 that a Severe Weather Escalation Protocol (SWEP) has been activated until and including the morning of this Friday (12 January).
This means that all rough sleepers in the Chichester area who have no alternative option during this period of time can access a SWEP bed should they wish.