Cold weather, including snow and ice has caused major disruption to travel to trains today. (Sunday, December 11)

Cold weather, including snow and ice has caused major disruption to travel to trains today. (Sunday, December 11)

Cold weather and snow have caused major disruption in the South-East with trains being cancelled or disrupted.

In a statement on Twitter, Southern Rail said: “We have been advised that due to ice preventing trains getting electricity from the third rail between Havant and Southampton Central, trains are unable to run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Services between Littlehampton and Southampton Central will be cancelled.

“We are currently assessing alternative options for your journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Trains between London Victoria and Portsmouth Harbour/ Bognor Regis will no longer divide en route. They will run as a through service between London Victoria and Bognor Regis.

"We advise you to leave at least 30 minutes of extra time for your journey, and you may need to change trains to get to your destination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Limited alternative train connections will be available at Barnham for Portsmouth, running approximately every hour.”