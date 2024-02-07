Southern Rail trains 'may be delayed, cancelled or revised' due to high winds 'up to 55 mph'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

That’s according to National Rail, which warned that trains ‘may be delayed, cancelled or revised’.

"Forecasted high winds are expected to disrupt the Southern network,” a National Rail spokesperson said.

"Disruption is expected from Thursday (February 8) until the end of the day on Friday (February 9).”

Southern Rail train. Photo: Sussex World

High winds and heavy rain are expected across ‘some coastal routes’ from Thursday until late evening on Friday.

"Some areas along the coast will see wind speeds of up to 50-55 mph,” National Rail said.

“Please allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination and check live journey planners before you depart.”

National Rail said Southern ‘are still doing everything they can to keep trains moving’.

A spokesperson added: “Strong winds cause a number of issues for the railway.

"Routes are lined by huge numbers of trees, and although these are regularly assessed, even one tree can cause significant disruption when it falls onto the track.

"Specialist teams will need to attend and make sure it is removed, and that any other nearby trees have not been affected.

"Debris may be blown onto the line, often from surrounding properties. Neighbours are encouraged to make sure their property is safe and secure, so that it doesn't end up on the track, where it's likely to be damaged. Again, in these cases, staff will attend and make sure the railway is clear.

"Speed restrictions may be put in place to allow drivers to stop in time, should there be obstructions on the railway. On routes with overhead wires, these may also be affected by high wind speeds.

"Your journey may be delayed, as this means the network has lower capacity, because trains take longer to travel along each section of track.”

You can check your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner.