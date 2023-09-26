BREAKING
Storm Agnes: when will it hit, what are the warnings and will it affect Sussex?

The UK is set to be hit by stormy weather in the coming days – but will Sussex be affected?
By Sam Morton
Published 26th Sep 2023, 17:14 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 17:24 BST
Storm Agnes has been named by the Met Office as the deep area of low-pressure that will ‘impact much of the UK’ on Wednesday (September 27) and into Thursday.

It will move into western areas of the UK and Ireland on Wednesday, with the strongest winds ‘most likely on Irish Sea coasts’ – though it will be a ‘widely windy day across the UK’.

However, according to a Met Office map, Sussex will not be affected by the storm.

Chief Meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said: “Storm Agnes will approach southwest Ireland early on Wednesday and track northeast across Northern Ireland and Scotland before clearing on Thursday morning. Gusts of 45-55 mph are expected widely inland and 50-60 mph over hills and around coasts.

“The strongest winds are expected to affect Northern Ireland, southwest Scotland, west and northwest Wales, Cumbria and Lancashire where some places inland may see gusts of 60 mph and 65-75 mph over hills and around coasts. These are most likely during the second half of Wednesday afternoon and through the evening."

A yellow warning for wind has been issued for a large area of the UK, with a rain warning also issued for parts of Scotland. Warnings will continue to be reviewed in the coming days ‘as the exact track and strength’ of Storm Agnes ‘becomes clearer’.

In areas where the weather warning is in place, there could be some damage to buildings from strong winds, as well as the possibility of power cuts. Transport disruption is also likely, with some roads and bridges likely to close.

Sussex weather forecast. Photo: Stock image / National WorldSussex weather forecast. Photo: Stock image / National World
National Highways is encouraging motorists to be prepared for stormy weather this week and plan ahead for their journeys on its network.

There is a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes, so drivers should slow down and avoid using exposed sections of road if possible.

Steve Basterfield, national network manager said: “With the stormy weather being forecast, it is important to plan ahead for your journey, and if weather conditions become challenging, adjust your driving behaviour and take extra care.

“We have a section of our website dedicated to travelling amid storms, high winds and gales, and considerations for different types of vehicle, as part of our guide to travelling in severe weather. It’s also a good idea for people to check their vehicles, such as tyres, coolant and oil levels, before heading out to reduce the risk of breakdowns.”

