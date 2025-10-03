Storm Amy: What first named storm of the season will mean for Sussex and Surrey as yellow wind warning issued

Residents in Sussex and Surrey have been advised to take safety precautions, amid a yellow warning for wind.

According to the Met Office, Storm Amy will bring a ‘period of strong and gusty winds’ to parts of England and Wales on Saturday (October 2).

In Northern Ireland – and parts of Scotland – Storm Amy will bring a ‘spell of damaging winds’ as soon as Friday afternoon – with an amber warning in place.

Winds warnings are extended across the entirety of the UK, except the Republic of Ireland, between midnight and 7pm on Saturday.

The yellow warning, which covers Sussex and Surrey, highlighted what people should expect:

"Possibly some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.

"It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

"Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

"Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

"Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are possible.”

The Met Office predicted that west to southwesterly winds will strengthen and ‘become rather gusty’ on Saturday, with gusts of 45-55 mph ‘possible in places’.

Guests of 60-65 mph are possible ‘along some exposed coasts’, especially in the west, and ‘briefly over more exposed hills inland’.

The government agency added: “Winds should then gradually ease later on Saturday.”

How to stay safe

Amid the risk of high winds, people are advised to check road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, ‘amending your travel plans if necessary’. This will give you the ‘best chance of avoiding delays’.

The Met Office added: “People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

"If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

"Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”

Storm Amy will bring ‘disruptive wet and windy weather’

Storm Amy has been named in line with the Met Office’s storm naming protocol, which ‘aims to improve public awareness and readiness for impactful weather’.

It will bring ‘very strong winds and heavy rain’ for many in the north of the UK, the Met Office said.

The latest forecast read: “Storm Amy is currently developing in the Atlantic and will bring disruptive wet and windy weather for much of Scotland, Northern Ireland, northwest England and northwest Wales from Friday afternoon and into Saturday.

"An amber warning for wind has been issued for northern and western parts of Scotland which comes into force from 17:00 on Friday and will be active until 09:00 on Saturday.

"A separate amber warning has been issued for the western half of Northern Ireland, valid from 15:00-to 20:00 on Friday. The warnings highlight a danger to life, the possibility of power cuts, travel disruption and particularly dangerous conditions near coasts.”

Met Office chief forecaster Neil Armstrong said, within the Scotland amber warning area, ‘gusts in excess of 95mph are possible’ from Friday evening and into Saturday morning.

Stormy Amy ‘brings a risk of power cuts and damage to buildings and trees’.

Mr Armstrong added: “Gusts up to 80 mph are possible within the Northern Ireland warning area, more widely 60-70 mph gusts are expected in the amber warning areas, in what will be an impactful autumn storm for many in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“Rainfall is an additional hazard, in particular over western Scotland, where totals could exceed 30-50mm in 6-9 hours, increasing the risk of flooding for some. Warnings will continue to be tweaked and amended in the coming days as confidence increases so stay up to date with the latest Met Office forecast and warnings.”

Storm Amy’s evolution is being ‘closely monitored’, with its development ‘influenced by the remnants’ of Hurricanes Humberto and Imelda over the tropical Atlantic, the Met Office said.. These systems have ‘accelerated the jet stream’, contributing to the formation and intensification of Storm Amy.