Storm Bert: Gusts of up to 70mph expected on Sussex coast as yellow warning for wind issued
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
That’s according to the Met Office, which has issued amber and yellow warnings for rain and wind across the UK this weekend.
The wind warning is in place in Sussex and Surrey from 9am today until 9pm tomorrow (Sunday).
"Strong winds due to Storm Bert likely to cause dangerous coastal conditions and disruption across southern England and south Wales,” a Met Office spokesperson said.
"There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected.
"There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.
"There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.
"There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.
"There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris.”
The Met Office said ‘locally severe gales’ are ‘likely to affect many southern counties’ of England and south Wales coast this weekend.
The warning added: “The strongest gusts will be along coasts with gusts 60-70 mph possible around exposed headlands, while elsewhere gusts of 50-60 mph are possible, even for some inland locations.
"The strong winds will start to ease across the southwest England and Wales on Sunday morning, but may take until evening before easing across far southeast England.”
People are advised to ‘prepare to protect your property and people from injury’.
The Met Office added: “Check for loose items outside your home and plan how you could secure them. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds, and fences.
“Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.
"People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.
"If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”
Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly. When a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.