The Environment Agency has identified a number of Sussex locations as being at risk of flooding.

Strong winds and heavy rains from Storm Ciarán are expected across the south throughout today (Thursday, November 2). The Met Office is warning of disruption to travel and the potential for some structural damage.

Environment Agency flood warnings are also in place in parts of Sussex:

– Bersted on the Aldingbourne Rife;

Jill Dinsmore took this photo of Arundel Bridge, under which the River Arun is flowing very high. Picture: Jill Dinsmore

– Felpham on the Aldingbourne Rife;

– Climping;

– Arundel on the River Arun;

– Amberley on the River Arun;

– Fittleworth on the Western Rother;

– Lodsbridge to Shopham Bridge on the Western Rother;

– Mock Bridge, near Shermanbury on the River Adur;

– Freshfield Bridge to Sharpsbridge;

– Alfriston

A flood warning means flooding is ‘expected’ in the specified area. This means properties are at risk of flooding.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “Please take action to protect yourself and your property and monitor local weather and river conditions. Avoid contact with, walking or driving through flood water. Consider activating any property flood protection products you may have.”

West Sussex County Council has also issued advice to residents.

A statement read: “Avoid unnecessary travel, significant disruption is likely on both roads and rail. If you do have to drive, take extra care on the roads, and avoid driving through flood water - there may be hidden hazards and it may be deeper than it looks.

“Stay away from the water’s edge and avoid coastal areas most likely to be impacted by the storm.