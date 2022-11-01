Storm Claudio: Here’s everything you need to know about the 70mph winds that battered Sussex

Brighton, Chichester, Worthing, Hastings, Eastbourne and Shoreham and other places across the county have all been affected by the heavy rain and winds.

Storm Claudio has battered Sussex with heavy rain and winds after warnings of 70mph for coastal areas.

The Met Office, issued a yellow weather warning for Sussex, predicting strong winds from the early hours of Tuesday (November 1) morning until 8am, with a "risk of disruption" warning in place.

While the winds were expected to reach about 50 to 60mph, the Met Office warned that there could be "a risk of isolated coastal gusts" reaching 70mph.

The storm is likely to cause disruption across the county, already causing severe delays on both traffic and public transport with Southern Rail announcing many cancellations on their services.

In a warning about the storm, the Met Office said: "A small area of low pressure, named Storm Claudio by Meteo France, will move eastwards through the English Channel bringing a spell of strong to gale force winds. While the strongest winds are expected over the Channel Islands and northern France, parts of southern England may well see gales for a time overnight.

"Southerly winds will strengthen before veering westerly and are expected to gust to 50-60mph, especially over coastal areas, with a risk of isolated coastal gusts to 70mph."