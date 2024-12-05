The Met Office has issued a three-day weather warning for Sussex and Surrey ahead of the arrival of Storm Darragh.

While Sussex and Surrey won't feel the full force of the incoming storm, yellow warnings are in place for wind – with gusts of up to 80mph possible on some coastlines.

The yellow warning for rain in place from 3pm on Friday (December 6) until 6am on Sunday.

"Strong winds associated with Storm Darragh are likely to lead to some disruption and damage,” a Met Office notice read.

"There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.

"It is likely that some roads and bridges could close, with impacts from falling trees.

"There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.”

The weather experts warned that there is a ‘small chance’ that injuries and danger to life ‘could occur’ from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

A spokesperson added: “There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris.

"There is likely to be longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected.”

It is forecast that Storm Darragh is likely to cross Ireland late Friday, then parts of England and Wales on Saturday, clearing to the east of England on Saturday night or early Sunday.

The storm could bring a ‘period of strong winds’ to much of the warning area.

The Met Office added: “Winds will initially be from a southerly direction, but the strongest winds are likely as the low clears away when northerly or northwesterly winds may quite widely gust to around 40-50 mph inland but locally could gust in excess of 60 mph.

"Around coasts, winds may gust to 60-70 mph, perhaps locally nearer 80 mph. The wind may cause disruption to travel, with difficult driving conditions likely.

"The duration of the strongest winds in any one location is likely to be less than 24 hours, but this warning is for a more extended period to cover the passage of the strong winds over the whole country. These start in the west on Friday evening, and clear from the east coasts of England and Scotland early on Sunday.” How to stay safe in a storm

This is the advice from the Met Office:

– Prepare to protect your property and people from injury. Check for loose items outside your home and plan how you could secure them. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds, and fences;

– Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary;

– People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items;

– If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard;

– Check if your property could be at risk of flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit;

– Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.