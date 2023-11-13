Storm Debi in Mid Sussex: video shows strong winds battering Burgess Hill
Strong winds battered Burgess Hill this morning (Monday, November 13) after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for Storm Debi.
The Met Office said heavy rain and gale force winds were expected to reach northern England and parts of Wales on Monday morning with the potential for 80mph winds.
The video, taken by Steve Robards, appears to show that Burgess Hill caught the tail end of it with tree branches bending in the wind and large puddles forming on the roads.