A yellow warning for rain comes into force at 8am on Sunday and continues until 6am on Monday.

The Met Office said ‘spells of heavy rain may lead to some local flooding’:

There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses;

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings;

Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services;

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures;

There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “A period of heavy rain is likely to affect central and southern England and much of Wales during Sunday morning followed by some heavy, thundery showers.

“Quite widely, 10-20 mm will fall, with locally nearer 30-50 mm over high ground, particularly over exposed south or southeast-facing upslopes.

“It's then possible that a further spell of heavy rain may develop and affect parts of England and Wales on Sunday evening, clearing early Monday and should this be the case a few places may see as much as 80 mm of rainfall in total.

“Given recent heavy rain, this extra rainfall could lead to some local surface water and river flooding.”

How to stay safe

“Check if your property could be at risk of flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.

“Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

“People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.