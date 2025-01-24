Storm Éowyn: Follow live travel updates in Sussex as trees fall and multiple incidents reported on roads and railway
A number of collisions, and other emergency incidents, are reportedly adding to traffic delays after Storm Éowyn brought trees down across Sussex.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen described Storm Éowyn a ‘multi-hazard event’, with snow likely for some, rain for many and strong winds for much of the UK. As a result, a number of weather warnings have been issued, with all parts of the UK covered by one warning at some point on Friday.
Gusts of 40 to 50 mph were forecast in Sussex.
Worthing Pier has reopened
The winds have ‘dropped in strength’, so Worthing Borough Council has been able to reopen Worthing Pier.
The council added: “Thanks everyone for your patience this morning.”
Worthing Recycling Centre will be closed today
Market cancelled in West Sussex town
Today’s market in Littlehampton has been cancelled due to the weather warning for rain and high winds.
Rain warning to follow - 'Heavy, thundery showers'
A yellow warning for rain comes into force at 8am on Sunday and continues until 6am on Monday.
The Met Office said ‘spells of heavy rain may lead to some local flooding’:
- There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses;
- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings;
- Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services;
- Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures;
- There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.
A Met Office spokesperson said: “A period of heavy rain is likely to affect central and southern England and much of Wales during Sunday morning followed by some heavy, thundery showers.
“Quite widely, 10-20 mm will fall, with locally nearer 30-50 mm over high ground, particularly over exposed south or southeast-facing upslopes.
“It's then possible that a further spell of heavy rain may develop and affect parts of England and Wales on Sunday evening, clearing early Monday and should this be the case a few places may see as much as 80 mm of rainfall in total.
“Given recent heavy rain, this extra rainfall could lead to some local surface water and river flooding.”
How to stay safe
“Check if your property could be at risk of flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.
“Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.
“People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.
“Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”
How long is the yellow wind warning active?
The Met Office’s yellow wind warning for Sussex came into force at 3am today and runs until 3pm.
What should you expect?
- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely;
- It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves;
- Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer;
- Some short term loss of power and other services is possible;
- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.
A Met Office spokesperson said: “As Storm Éowyn moves across the northwest of the UK on Friday, south to southwesterly winds will strengthen with gusts of 40-50 mph likely for a time, perhaps higher on exposed coasts and hills, before easing through the afternoon.”
How to stay safe:
“Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.
“People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.
“If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea.
“Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.
“Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice in parts of the South East but, currently, it is does not affect us in Sussex
Bexhill traffic
The AA reported: “Queueing traffic on A259 Little Common Road both ways between B2182 Cooden Sea Road (Wheatsheaf Inn) and Broadoak Lane. In the construction area. Just east of the Peartree Lane roundabout.”
Hove collision reported
The AA said two cars have collided on Eaton Villas. Traffic is coping well both ways at Denmark Villas.
Police incident in Hove
Latest traffic incidents reported by the AA
- Hove: Road closed and queueing traffic due to unsafe building on A259 Kingsway Eastbound between Walsingham Road and Westbourne Villas. Detour in operation - for bus 700 to Brighton, diverting via New Church Road. Outside the Bowling Club on the seafront.
- Laughton: Partially blocked and slow traffic due to fallen tree on B2124 Laughton Road both ways between Cow Lane and Church Lane. Between Ringmer and Golden Cross.
- Ninfield: Road blocked and delays due to rolled over vehicle on Watermill Lane both ways between Freezeland Lane and Spratts Lane. Near the narrow bridge over Watermill Stream.
- Five Ash Down: Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to fallen tree and crash on A26 Northbound from A272 London Road (Budletts roundabout) to Five Ash Down. Car has reportedly collided with a fallen tree.
- Horsham district: Road closed due to emergency repairs and fallen tree on Cox Green Road both ways between B2128 Church Street and Linacre Drive. The tree has come down onto power lines.
- Chichester: Partially blocked and slow traffic due to stalled truck on A27 Eastbound at A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout). On the roundabout.
