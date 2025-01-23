Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More yellow warnings have been issued for Sussex and Surrey after the arrival of Storm Éowyn.

Storm Éowyn has arrived in the UK – with ‘very strong winds’ expected, as well as ‘heavy rain and snow for some’. A rare red warning is in place for Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland.

Gusts in excess of up to 100mph could hit exposed coasts, along with snow and rain in some areas.

The situation will not be as severe in the south of England – but yellow warnings are in place for Sussex and Surrey.

West side of Brighton Marina bubbling away after the arrival of Storm Eowyn. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"A band of heavy rain will move eastwards through the remainder of today, with some rather gusty winds for a time, followed by a few blustery showers,” the Met Office said.

"Wind gusts may reach 50-60 mph in some places, more especially on coasts and hills, and perhaps locally up to 70 mph on more exposed coasts. Winds will ease from west to east through the afternoon.”

A warning for wind covers the entirety of Sussex between 7am and 5pm on Thursday (January 23) and between 5am and 3pm on Friday.

The Met Office added: “As Storm Éowyn moves across the northwest of the UK on Friday, south to southwesterly winds will strengthen with gusts of 40-50 mph likely for a time, perhaps higher on exposed coasts and hills, before easing through the afternoon.”

A yellow warning for rain then comes into force on Sunday for both counties – from 8am until 6pm on Monday.

Thursday’s warning reads: “A band of rain with gusty winds will continue to move eastwards through Thursday.

"It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

"Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.

"Some short term loss of power and other services is possible. Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.”

Storm Éowyn will then ‘bring a spell of strong winds’ on Friday.

In addition to the above impacts, the Met Office warned that delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are ‘likely’.

The weather warning for rain reads: “Spells of heavy rain may lead to some local flooding during Sunday and Monday.

“There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

"Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.”

A period of heavy rain is ‘likely to affect’ central and southern England and much of Wales during Sunday morning followed by ‘some heavy, thundery showers’, the Met Office said.

A spokesperson added: “Quite widely, 10-20 mm will fall, with locally nearer 30-50 mm over high ground, particularly over exposed south or southeast-facing upslopes.

"It's then possible that a further spell of heavy rain may develop and affect parts of England and Wales on Sunday evening, clearing early Monday and should this be the case a few places may see as much as 80 mm of rainfall in total. Given recent heavy rain, this extra rainfall could lead to some local surface water and river flooding.”

People in the warning area are urged to ‘prepare to protect your property and people from injury’.

“Check for loose items outside your home and plan how you could secure them. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds, and fences,” the Met Office advised.

"Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

"People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

"If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

"Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly. When a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”