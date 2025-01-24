Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are a number of reports of fallen trees, and incidents have been reported on the railway, after Storm Éowyn arrived in Sussex.

Storm Éowyn has arrived in the UK – with ‘very strong winds’ expected, as well as ‘heavy rain and snow for some’. A rare red warning is in place for Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland.

Gusts in excess of up to 100mph could hit exposed coasts, along with snow and rain in some areas.

This situation is not quite as serious in the south but the yellow warning forecast gusts of 40 to 50 mph.

West side of Brighton Marina bubbling away after the arrival of Storm Eowyn. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“It's very wet and windy out there,” West Sussex Highways posted on social media.

“We currently have several reports for trees down in the following areas:

– A272 Easebourne Street to Heath End Lane;

– A285 Thicket Lane to Eartham Lane;

– Crooked Lane, Birdham;

– Horsham Road, Cowfold

AA Traffic News and Sussex Traffic Watch reported the following fallen trees:

– Five Ash Down: Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to fallen tree and crash on A26 Northbound from A272 London Road (Budletts roundabout) to Five Ash Down.

– A281 just north of Cowfold: fallen trees and roads reported as blocked. Road blocked due to fallen tree on A281 Brook Hill both ways between A272 (Village Hall Roundabout) and Picts Lane. Queueing traffic due to fallen tree on A281 both ways between A272 (Village Hall Roundabout) and Picts Lane. Reports of a tree down near Brook Farm.

A statement from bus company Stagecoach read: “Due to a fallen tree in Cowfold, the Route17 is unable to serve Mannings Heath, Crabtree at this time diversion is in place from A272 A24 to Horsham. This is in both directions. We are sorry for the delays this is caused to your journeys.”

– Crawley: Partially blocked and delays due to obstruction on the road on A2004 Southgate Avenue both ways from A23 Brighton Road (Southgate roundabout) to Ashdown Drive.

– Horsham district: Fallen tree on Tower Hill both ways near B2237 Worthing Road. Approach with care. Road closed due to emergency repairs and fallen tree on Cox Green Road both ways between B2128 Church Street and Linacre Drive. The tree has come down onto power lines.

– Chichester district: Partially blocked and slow traffic due to fallen tree on A285 both ways between Eartham Lane (Ides Common) and Selhurstpark Road.

– Petworth: Fallen tree on A285 Station Road both ways between A272 Pound Street and Haslingbourne Lane. Approach with care.

– Piddinghoe Road (the C7 between Newhaven and Lewes): Partially blocked due to fallen tree, both ways between Lewes Road and Mill Lane.

– Horam, B2203: Partially blocked due to fallen tree on B2203 both ways between Sicklehatch Lane and Vines Cross Road.

Southern Rail said the weather disruption is ‘affecting our network’:

– Normans Bay: “Some level crossing barriers have faulted due to winds. Trains may be delayed an additional 10 minutes.”

– Cooksbridge-Lewes: “Trains may face additional ten minutes delays as there is a fault with a piece of equipment that allows signallers to monitor level crossings.”

The train company said there is a speed restriction on place, due to the high winds.

"A yellow weather warning has been issued until the end of the day tomorrow, Friday 24th January,” a social media notice read.

"An emergency speed restriction of 50mph will be implemented across the East and West Coastway as well as up to Preston Park, for the whole day.

“Some services that normally travel between Brighton and Southampton central will terminate at Bognor Regis.

“Journey planners are up to date and we strongly suggest that you check before you travel as your journey may be delayed, cancelled or revised.”

Trains were further impacted on Friday morning due to a fault with the signalling system between Three Bridges and Haywards Heath. Trains had to temporarily run at reduced speed on the line towards Brighton and the coast.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen continued: “Storm Éowyn is a multi-hazard event, with snow likely for some, rain for many and strong winds for much of the UK. As a result, a number of weather warnings have been issued, with all parts of the UK covered by one warning at some point on Friday.

“Storm Éowyn is expected to cross Northern Ireland early on Friday morning. It will then continue northeast across the northern half of Scotland during Friday afternoon and is expected to be centred near Shetland during Friday evening.

“It’s important to note that even those away from the immediate Red Warning areas will still likely see disruptive weather, with travel plans likely to be severely impacted, as well as the possibility of power cuts for some.”